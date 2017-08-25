The GFW Impact ratings for August 24, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 296,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 320,000 viewers overall. Impact came in at No. 135 for the night on cable in the Top 150, down from No. 115 last week.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by the Gauntlet for the Gold, averaged a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49. This down from last week’s show that drew a 0.07 rating.