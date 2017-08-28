GFW star Eddie Edwards became the first foreigner to win the Pro Wrestling NOAH GHC Title this past weekend, defeating champion Katsuhiko Nakajima to win the title in the main event of NOAH’s 8/26 show in Tokyo, Japan.

Edwards, after having many tours of NOAH during his time with Ring of Honor, returned to the company recently as part of NOAH’s newfound working partnership with GFW. Edwards will now defend the GHC Title on a future show against Naomichi Marufuji, who has made appearances for GFW in recent months.