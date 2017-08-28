GFW star Rosemary posted the following on Twitter on Sunday night, commenting on the incident she was involved in with Lucha Underground and AAA star Sexy Star during a 4-Way Match at the AAA Triplemania XXV show this past weekend in Mexico City.

“Let me make this perfectly clear: if you take liberties with someone else’s body when they are giving it to you and trusting you to keep them safe, you are not tough. You are an a*****le. And you don’t belong in this business. Sexy Star decided to do that this weekend at Triplemania. And while I have remained quiet on social media until I was more calm to address the situation, I have now been informed that she is telling people that it us a work. You are all now being informed that Sexy Star is a liar. She was a liar in the locker room when she was forced to apologize and instead cooked up some bullsh** excuse that she “didn’t know” and she is a liar now. You know if you are torquing on someone’s arm. You know an armbar is a real and dangerous hold. The only reason your face is not broken right now is because a little voice inside my head as I lay on the apron kept repeating, “Don’t go to Mexican prison…” (thanks, Demon) However, turning to positives: the outreach from the wrestling community has been incredible. I’m overwhelmed with how much love I feel right now from friends, fans and people I have yet to meet in this amazing business. We are a family and we protect our own. If you violate that, you are not welcome here. I also want to thank the AAA locker room. Multiple people came up to me saying how sorry and disgusted they were. Thank you Hamada and Shani, who also had to deal with bullsh** from Star during that match. Thank you Vampiro, for professionally trying to calm a volatile situation, though, as you know, once the excuses started pouring out of Sexy Star’s mouth in lieu of an apology, it was over. Thank you to the amazing GFW locker room, both present that night and not. I have so much support from everyone and talent, crew and office have all reached out to show me that.

24 hours removed.. pic.twitter.com/KHrPQRAAJS — The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) August 28, 2017

Star was said to have been not cooperative in the match involving Rosemary, former GFW/TNA star Hamada and Lady Reina, including busting Reina open underneath her mask. Star eventually would legitimately put Rosemary in an armbar for the end of the match and popped out Rosemary’s elbow in the process. Star would then apologize to Rosemary afterwards backstage at the behest of Vampiro, who works heavily for AAA, and be asked to leave the building as Reina was said to have attempted to go after Star backstage after their encounter with one another during the match.

Rosemary’s arm and elbow was said to have discoloration and swelling as of Sunday, with the belief being that she might have suffered a tear in her triceps by virtue of the incident with Star. Rosemary will undergo more tests once the GFW performers who appeared on the AAA show will return to the US this week.

As mentioned above, Rosemary had not chosen to wait to comment publicly on the incident until word got around from Star and others in AAA attempting to claim that the incident was a work.

Many performers and personalities in wrestling took to social media over the weekend, condemning Star’s actions and giving their support to Rosemary, as she commented on in her statement.

Wrestleview.com sends out get well wishes to Rosemary on the hopes for a speedy recovery.

