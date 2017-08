GFW Impact returns to Pop TV tonight on August 31, 2017.

Scheduled for the show is newly crowned GFW Global Champion Eli Drake celebrating his championship win last week after winning Gauntlet for the Gold.

Also advertised for the show tonight:

* OVE vs. Mario Bokara and Fallah Bahh

* Petey Williams in action

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of GFW Impact later tonight.