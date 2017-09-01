Global Wrestling Network update

During recent weeks on Pop TV, mentions of a new over-the-top Global Wrestling Network went public during episodes of GFW Impact on commentary by Josh Mathews and Jeremy Borash. It was stated on last night’s show that it would be launching “later this month” on iOS, Android and online, so at some point in September.

It was also revealed that the service would include free episodes of Impact, giving the impression it will be easier for people to watch new episodes without access to Pop TV or for fans that wish to watch internationally that don’t get the show.

Wrestleview.com reached out to GFW for more details regarding the service. We were told that an official announcement with full details would be coming soon.

