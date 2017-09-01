The GFW Impact ratings for August 31, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 268,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 296,000. Impact did not rank among the Top 150 shows on cable on Thursday night, which is never a good sign for the company.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined GFW Global Champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs. Johnny Impact and Eddie Edwards, averaged a 0.05 rating among adults 18-49, down from a 0.06.