GFW issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing that Jeff Jarrett will be taking an “indefinite leave of absence” from the company going forward.

The statement cited Jarrett was taking time away to “focus on personal matters.”

The full statement reads:

“Effective immediately, Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as Chief Creative Officer to focus on personal matters. Jeff will be available on a consultative basis as needed.”

After beginning introductory talks with Anthem’s Ed Nordholm earlier this year, Jarrett would later go on take on the role as Chief Creative Officer after Anthem had purchased the former TNA Wrestling/Impact Wrestling company. The company would later re-brand as Global Force Wrestling after acquiring the rights to Jarrett’s young promotion.

While Jarrett did appear on camera at the Slammiversary PPV this past June, he has largely remained active in a backstage role and not as an on-air character for many months since the changing of management back in March. GFW had been advertising video of Jarrett at AAA’s Triplemania event and the controversy involving Sexy Star and Rosemary.

A report by PWInsider.com stated plans within GFW were for Jarrett to wrestle Alberto El Patron at the upcoming Bound for Glory PPV in November. Whether or not those plans have been dropped remains to be seen, nor is it known what issues Jarrett is taking care of.

It would appear this announcement was rather sudden as Jarrett tweeted earlier today about being excited for plans involving GFW this month.