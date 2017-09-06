The WrestleCon convention, run by Highspots, announced on Tuesday the upcoming live show lineup during WrestleMania 34 weekend taking place in April 2018 in New Orleans at the Sugar Mill. Most notable is the involvement of GFW (Global Force Wrestling).

On April 5, WrestleCon will hold its annual Supershow, along with a show provided by WildKat Wrestling out of Louisiana, run by former Wrestling Society X and Extreme Rising star Luke Hawx.

On April 6, GFW will be joined alongside shows by Revolution Pro out of the UK and The Crash promotion out of Mexico that is currently run by current GFW and former WCW star Konnan.

Finally on April 7, CZW will return with its annual Best of the Best tournament, alongside a show provided by the Wrestling Revolver promotion run by former NXT star Sami Callihan and a show yet to be announced.

This will be the first time that GFW (formerly TNA Wrestling/Impact Wrestling) will be running a standalone show during a WrestleMania weekend as GFW talent have appeared on WrestleMania weekend independent shows in the past, including this past year in Orlando where GFW touted their talents appearing at those events.

For more info on the WrestleCon convention, go to http://www.wrestlecon.com