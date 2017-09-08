The GFW Impact ratings for September 7, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 227,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 268,000 viewers. Impact came in at No. 148 for the night on cable in the Top 150. The show didn’t rank in the Top 150 last week.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined Eli Drake vs. Matt Sydal for the GFW Global Championship, averaged a 0.05 rating among adults 18-49, the same as last week.