During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Anthem’s Ed Nordholm provided additional details on the forthcoming Global Wrestling Network including cost.

Nordholm revealed the service, described officially as an alternative wrestling streaming service, would launch at a monthly cost of $7.99 featuring nearly 900 hours of previous TNA Wrestling/Impact Wrestling video library content.

The service will provide a free tier as well, providing full episodes of GFW Impact 10 days after it airs in the United States on Pop TV. The company still owns an estimated 3,000 hours of tape so more content is expected to be coming in the future.

Nordholm stated they planned to partner with other wrestling companies to bring that content to the network including AAA, Pro Wrestling NOAH and possibly New Japan Pro Wrestling and The Crash promotion based out of Mexico.

During the interview, Nordholm shot down the report by Sports Illustrated this week stating that Anthem was already looking at selling nine months into the purchase of the promotion. Nordholm did talk about the unique challenges he has faced in the pro wrestling industry and that any idea that they would sell the tape library to WWE made no economic sense.

“I know full well how the WWE Network would monetize the content and what they could pay for the library. It makes no sense for me to sell it for that kind of price. I’d rather keep it, put it up on the app, and monetize it myself.”

Regarding Jeff Jarrett, Nordholm was hopeful he would return to the company in his previous role. He confirmed that Bound for Glory would take place as scheduled on November 5 in Orlando and that Alberto El Patron would be returning to the company. Nordholm reiterated that any reports stating Anthem was looking for a way out right now was false and that they knew this process would be a long-term investment.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online