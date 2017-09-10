Karen Jarrett issues statement on Jeff Jarrett

Karen Jarrett issued the following statement on Twitter this weekend briefly addressing the situation currently with her husband Jeff Jarrett.

As reported earlier, GFW issued a statement revealing Jarrett would be taking an “indefinite leave of absence” from his current role as Chief Creative Officer.

Lashley talks Bellator MMA

During an appearance on The MMA Report with John Pollack, current GFW star Bobby Lashley talked at length about wanting to get another fight with Bellator MMA.

Lashley, 15-2 in his MMA career, fought last October over Josh Applet at Bellator 162. He’s already interested in getting a shot at Bellator’s Heavyweight title and even expressed interest in taking a fight with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

“All of my fights, even the one where they had Kimbo [Slice] and Shamrock and they were boasting that their ratings were so great, the peak time was my fight. So, I add value to Bellator and one thing I like about Bellator is that Scott Coker is a great person and he’s doing great things for the organization as it’s changing.”

Source: MMAUno.com