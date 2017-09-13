Alberto El Patron returns at Bound for Glory

During the GFW media conference call on Tuesday, creative team member John “Big” Gaburick mentioned that Alberto El Patron will be returning to the company from suspension at the Bound for Glory PPV on November 5 live from Orlando.

Patron has not appeared for GFW since June after being suspended and stripped of the GFW Title due to a domestic incident with his girlfriend, WWE star Paige.

Rosemary cleared for return

GFW star Rosemary announced on Tuesday that she has been cleared for a return to in-ring action after suffering an arm injury during an incident with Sexy Star at the AAA Triplemania XXV show on August 25.

Today is a good day, Hivelings.. the doctor is pleased with the range of motion and strength/resistance for our bicep/tricep.. /1 — The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) September 12, 2017