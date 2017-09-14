GFW Impact returns to Pop TV tonight on September 14, 2017.

Scheduled for the show is Lashley announcing his decision regarding GFW and American Top Team going forward and Johnny Impact vs. Low-Ki in a No. 1 Contenders match.

Also advertised is Sonjay Dutt defends the GFW X Division Championship against Trevor Lee in a Falls Count Anywhere match, LAX defends the GFW Tag Team Championships against oVe in Mexico and a singles match featuring Braxton Sutter vs. Garza Jr.

Wrestleview.com will have a full GFW Impact report later tonight.