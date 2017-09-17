GFW confirms Bound for Glory in Canada

The following tweet was issued on Saturday confirming that Bound for Glory will be taking place in Canada on November 5 in what is the company’s biggest event of the year.

It was reported on yesterday that Toronto was the likely candidate to host the event with Anthem located in the city. The official reveal will go down on Monday.

You can check out the tweet below.

Early preview for 9/21 Impact

GFW has posted a preview for this week’s Impact with Eli Drake wrestling for AAA.

  • Mat Thompson

    Saskatoon!!!

  • Al79

    Knowing their history it will be in Calgary with main event Bret Hart vs. The Anvil