GFW confirms Bound for Glory in Canada

The following tweet was issued on Saturday confirming that Bound for Glory will be taking place in Canada on November 5 in what is the company’s biggest event of the year.

It was reported on yesterday that Toronto was the likely candidate to host the event with Anthem located in the city. The official reveal will go down on Monday.

You can check out the tweet below.

While we will wait to tell you the city until Monday…. #BFGCanada 🇨🇦 11.5 pic.twitter.com/KMzzRJRUTG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2017

Early preview for 9/21 Impact

GFW has posted a preview for this week’s Impact with Eli Drake wrestling for AAA.