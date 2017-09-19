Josh Mathews recently spoke with PWInsider.com this week and was asked about Anthem making no mention of GFW (Global Force Wrestling) in a press release to announce the Bound for Glory PPV in Ottawa on November 5.

As noted yesterday, Anthem simply referred to the promotion as Impact Wrestling in the press release. This was also made apparent in early graphics released of the new Bound for Glory logo where it only listed the words “Impact” above the logo.

It would appear Mathews, who is involved in the digital side of the promotion, also seemed to be a bit confused about the sudden change in branding.

“You know, I wish I could tell you everything and tell you that ‘this is what it’s going to be, because I think we did a great job in January of getting rid of TNA, of getting rid of that brand and becoming Impact, then becoming GFW. Now, you’re right, if you look at that graphic, it says Impact Bound for Glory, and that’s the brand we are bringing to Ottawa. Those are the tapings that is coming to Ottawa. That’s the show that’s coming, Impact. I know that doesn’t really answer a whole lot of questions, but that’s what we’re doing. That’s what we’re bringing up there. That’s what you’re going to see and after what you see on November 5th, to be determined, I suppose.”

To make matters even more interesting, Mathews noted that discussions have already started about renaming the planned Global Wrestling Network roll out as well.

Attempts by Wrestleview.com to reach out to Anthem were not answered.