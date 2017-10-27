Impact Results

October 26, 2017

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

From AAA:James Storm and Grand Champion EC3 def. Phantasma and Texano

Segment where World Champion Eli Drake blows off media appearances and Impact management, including Dutch Mantell.

Segment where Jim Cornette, Scott D’Amore and Dutch argue about what to do about Drake. Cornette and D’Amore talk about screwing over Drake at Bound for Glory.

From BCW in Canada: Tag Champions oVe retained their titles.

Promo from MOOSE and Stephan Bonnar about their match with Lashley and King Mo at Bound for Glory.

Another segment where Eli Drake blows off doing a promo with McKenzie Mitchell.

From NOAH in Japan; GHC Champion Eddie Edwards def. Naomichi Marufuji to retain the title.

Promo from oVE about their match with LAX at Bound for Glory.

Eli Drake finally cuts a promo about his match with Johnny Impact at Bound for Glory, then rips on McKenzie Mitchell’s outfit.

Segment where Laurel Van Ness is running around the IMPACT Zone, trying to give people drinks.

From BCW: Petey Williams wins a 4-Way Match.

Johnny Impact and Garza Jr. def. World Champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis.

Video package on Alberto El Patron returning at Bound for Glory.

From The CRASH in Mexico: X-Division Champion Trevor Lee def. Ultimo Ninja to retain the title.

King Mo promo segment training for Bound for Glory.

Main Event: MOOSE def. Lashley by DQ after American Top Team interfered.

Stephan Bonnar runs in after to make the save, then MOOSE cut a promo proposing that their tag match with Lashley and King Mo at Bound for Glory be inside the Six Sides of Steel. That closed the show.