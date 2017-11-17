Impact Results

Results courtesy of Impactwrestling.com:

Impact Wrestling opens with the arrival of Gail Kim as she prepares to deliver her Knockout’s Championship address later tonight.

Sonjay Dutt, Dezmond Xavier and Garza Jr def. X-Division Champion Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley and Taiji Ishimori

Konley distracts the referee while Lee and Ishimori rake the eyes of Dutt. Garza receives the hot tag from Dutt and goes on the attack, despite having an injured shoulder. Lee holds Garza on the apron. Ishimori charges at him but Garza avoids it, causing Ishimori to knock Lee to the floor! Xavier launches himself over the top rope, taking out Lee and Konley on the outside. Xavier connects with X19 on Konley, followed by the top rope Corkscrew to win.

Petey Williams is seen arriving to the venue. Tonight, he faces Eli Drake for the Impact Global Championship!

EC3 def. Fallah Bahh to retain the Impact Grand Championship

Bahh hits a steamroller followed by multiple shoulder blocks, causing EC3 to retreat outside as round one comes to an end. The verdict is in; the judges give round one to Fallah Bahh! EC3 gains control in round two with a dropkick in the corner. EC3 attempts to wear his opponent down and ends round two with a headlock. The judges give round two to EC3 and we’re all tied up going into the third and final round! Bahh connects with a big Samoan Drop to gain the advantage in round three. Bahh hits a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. EC3 attempts the One Percenter but Bahh counters into a crossbody block! Bahh is perched on the second rope but EC3 knocks him off and pins him with his feet on the ropes to win!

LAX (Santana, Ortiz and Homicide) w/ Konnan def. Impact Tag Team Champions oVe (Jake and Dave Crist) and Sami Callihan

The action is fast and furious as both teams are in and out of the ring without tags! Callihan hits Head, Shoulder & Elbow to Ortiz, followed by a suicide dive! Homicide throws a chair at Callihan on the outside. Santana and Ortiz hit Dave with a double team kick into a cutter out of the corner. Callihan and Jake connect with a superkick into a piledriver on Santana for a near fall. oVe and Callihan attempt the All Seeing Eye but Ortiz and Homicide break it up. LAX connects with their own triple team neckbreaker powerbomb on Jake to win.

Dan Lambert is in the ring to finalize Lashley’s release from Impact Wrestling so he can focus solely on MMA.

Moose interrupts and is about to attack Lambert when Lashley and American Top Team jump him from behind! James Storm comes to the aid of Moose and hits Lashley with the Last Call Superkick!

Another member of ATT attempts to stand up to Storm but gets a beer bottle smashed over his head! Storm talks about the importance of professional wrestling and questions why Lambert continues to criticize it. ATT retreats up the ramp and Storm and Moose stand tall.

KM approaches American Top Team in the backstage area and tells them he wants to be in the group. Lambert dismisses KM but Lashley says if he wants in, he must prove himself first.

Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell interviews Eli Drake and Chris Adonis ahead of Drake’s Global title defense against Petey Williams tonight. Drake insults Williams by saying he won’t last three minutes in the ring with the champ.

Jeremy Borash introduces the new Knockout’s champion Gail Kim. Allie comes out to show respect for Gail’s amazing career. Gail speaks on her time in professional wrestling and how her dream to become a pro wrestler came true. Gail announces she is going through with her retirement and thus, will be relinquishing the Knockout’s title.

Joseph Park approaches a table full of wrestlers in catering but when he sits down, everyone leaves except for Grado. Park apologizes for what he’s done to him in recent weeks and admits he is indeed the monster Abyss.

Park wants to make it up to Grado and hands him a very important document – his visa! Grado can now stay and compete in the US. A Royal Canadian Mountie confronts Grado and says his visa may be valid in the US but it’s not here in Canada! He tells Grado he’s being deported and escorts him away.

Eli Drake w/ Chris Adonis def. Petey Williams to retain the Impact Global Championship

Jimmy Jacobs once again joins the commentary team for the main event. Drake dominates Williams in the early going. Every time Williams attempts to build momentum, Drake quickly shuts him down. Drake distracts the referee while Adonis attacks Williams on the apron! Drake elevates Williams high into the air and slams him down to the mat for a near fall. Drake misses a springboard Moonsault, allowing Williams to attempt the Canadian Destroyer but Drake avoids it. Williams locks in the Sharpshooter instead. Williams hits a tornado DDT, followed by a suicide dive to Adonis on the outside! Williams counters the Gravy Train into the Canadian Destroyer but Drake kicks out, the first time anyone has ever kicked out of the devastating move! Drake counters another Canadian Destroyer attempt into the Gravy Train to win!

The action continues next week on Impact Wrestling. Don’t miss it!