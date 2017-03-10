Impact Wrestling announces Slammiversary PPV for July 2

During last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, Jeremy Borash announced to the live audience that the Slammiversary PPV will take place on July 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Borash noted this would be the 15th anniversary of the promotion, which has now been officially rebranded Impact Wrestling as of the Pop TV airing this past Thursday.

It should be noted that the first Slammiversary PPV took place in 2005. The 15th anniversary implies the actual creation of NWA TNA back in June of 2002.