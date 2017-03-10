Controversy with Impact Wrestling World Title, Video for the new era

Controversy with Impact Wrestling World Title

A new video clip has been posted focusing on controversy involving the Impact Wrestling World Title where Alberto El Patron was declared the winner of the main event after defeating Lashley using the championship belt to setup his pinfall victory with two referees involved.

The footage features confusion backstage regarding the title change involving El Patron.

Video for the new era

The opening video for last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV has been posted online looking back at the early days of the promotion and the official relaunch.

As reported on Thursday, the TNA name is effectively dead under the new Anthem owners and the promotion will now move forward under the Impact Wrestling name.