3/9 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers drop slightly for Impact reboot

This week’s 3/9 episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 292,000 viewers on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down slightly from last week’s show that drew 293,000 viewers. While a small drop, it was not a good night for Impact as the show didn’t rank among the Top 150 on cable.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Lashley vs. Alberto El Patron for the Impact Wrestling World Championship, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. This is the same rating the show drew last week.