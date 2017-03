Alberto El Patron relinquishes Impact World Title

Impact Wrestling has posted a new video of Alberto El Patron relinquishing the Impact World Title after he defeated Lashley last week on Pop TV.

The company had been teasing a controversy involving the World Championship after Del Rio used the title in the match to setup his pinfall victory over Lashley.

LAX returns on Thursday

A new video hyping the return of LAX to Impact Wrestling has been posted.