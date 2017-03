The following is set for tonight’s 3/16 episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV:

* Alberto El Patron relinquishes the Impact Wrestling World Champion.

* The return of the LAX.

* Brandi Rhodes in action.

What will happen tonight on IMPACT Wrestling? The controversy continues to cloud the World Title situation. Change is in the forecast! pic.twitter.com/r5IrSHOM0v — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2017

Check back later tonight for a recap of Impact Wrestling on Wrestleview.com.