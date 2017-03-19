Josh Mathews on character change in Impact Wrestling, Hardy’s update

Josh Mathews on character change in Impact Wrestling

The Irish Mirror is featuring an interview with Impact Wrestling commentator Josh Mathews where he talks about a shift in his character presentation on TV in recent months, including the recent reboot under the new Anthem regime in recent weeks.

“I’ve been a straight wrestling play-by-play announcer for twelve years. There was a very brief time a few years ago when I ‘turned heel’… It lasted all of about a minute! It was pushed back because of politics and different things back stage, but here I’m allowed to go that direction. I can push the envelope here. I can go to places that maybe haven’t been visited in this role… I’m not always going to just like the heels and hate the babyfaces but there’s an opportunity for me to tell you who I like and who I don’t like without being worried about being screamed at through a headset to say ‘the right thing’. It’s refreshing after thirteen years in this World.”

Hardy’s update

After releasing a series of tweets on Saturday focusing on the current legal issues between Anthem/Impact Wrestling with Matt and Jeff Hardy, Reby Hardy issued the following tweet indicating they now have new legal representation.