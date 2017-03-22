Matt Hardy comments on ongoing legal issues with IMPACT Wrestling

Matt Hardy posted the following statement in a series of tweets on Twitter on Tuesday about he and his family’s current ongoing legal issues with Impact Wrestling over the intellectual property rights to the Broken Matt Hardy character and the Broken Universe.

My Soldiers have been loyal & supportive throughout my existence. Thank you. They know the truth–That the #BROKEN Universe is my PROPERTY. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017

The sincere, respectful & appreciative tweets I posted when my TNA contract was up- https://t.co/yJkKZF39Te & https://t.co/ZF0AzYmPKK pic.twitter.com/i3bt3eiZ1M — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017

FOLLOW the journey of #BrotherNero & I, LOYAL SOLDIERS..#HouseHardy will continue to make MAGIC & HISTORY while DELETING the opposition. pic.twitter.com/Wdd0JC96PU — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017

This is the first time Hardy has commented publicly on his legal issues with Impact Wrestling as his wife, Reby Hardy, had been commenting multiple times over the issues the family has had with Impact Wrestling over the last couple of weeks.