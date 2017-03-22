Matt Hardy comments on ongoing legal issues with IMPACT Wrestling

By
Jason Namako
-
0

Matt Hardy posted the following statement in a series of tweets on Twitter on Tuesday about he and his family’s current ongoing legal issues with Impact Wrestling over the intellectual property rights to the Broken Matt Hardy character and the Broken Universe.

This is the first time Hardy has commented publicly on his legal issues with Impact Wrestling as his wife, Reby Hardy, had been commenting multiple times over the issues the family has had with Impact Wrestling over the last couple of weeks.

