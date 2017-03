Anthem makes another legal move with The Hardys

In yet another update regarding the ongoing legal situation between Anthem and Impact Wrestling with Matt and Jeff Hardy, all videos involving the Hardys on the Impact Wrestling YouTube page now display a trademark icon next to it. It appears this was only done on videos involving the term “Broken” as you can see below in the titles.

3/23 Impact open

The open to tonight’s Impact Wrestling on Pop TV is now available below.