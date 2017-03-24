3/23 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers down for Karen Jarrett return

Last night’s 3/2316 episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 305,000 viewers on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 344,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 115 overall on cable in the Top 150, an increase from No. 122 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by the return of Karen Jarrett, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. This is up down last week’s show that drew a 0.10 rating.