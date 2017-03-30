Four Way match to crown new Tag Team Champions on Impact Wrestling

The following is set for tonight’s 3/30 Impact Wrestling on Pop TV:

* LAX vs. Decay vs. Reno Scum vs. Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid to crown new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

* Sienna confronts Karen Jarrett.

* Rosemary holds a celebration burial of the Knockouts Division.

* Mosse defends the Impact Grand Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Thursday: An All New IMPACT Wrestling. Those who have defied the rules will finally have to answer for their actions. Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/hj8gx7bgOQ — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 28, 2017

