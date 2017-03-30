Full video of iTV World of Sport press conference, Impact at WrestleCon

Full video of iTV World of Sport press conference

Impact Wrestling has posted the following full video from Wednesday’s press conference in the UK announcing the 10-episode season of the revived World of Sport promotion that will air on iTV in the UK beginning in May featuring stars from Impact Wrestling.

Impact at WrestleCon

After another year of not scheduling a live wrestling event during WrestleMania weekend, Impact Wrestling has since posted tweets promoting talent that will be appearing at different live events over the course of this weekend in Orlando, including adding their own booth at the WrestleCon convention at the Wyatt Regency Hotel that begins on Thursday.

Heading to Orlando this weekend? So are a lot of Impact Stars & Knockouts! Full schedule coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ONExgVeSmf — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 29, 2017