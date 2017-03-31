3/30 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers see drop from last week

The Impact Wrestling ratings for March 30, 2017 are in.

Last night’s 3/30 episode on Pop TV drew 297,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 305,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 112 overall on cable for the night in Top 150, up from No. 115 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by LAX becoming the new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions in the main event, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. This is the same rating the show drew last week.