Aaron Stevens (Damien Sandow) no longer with Impact Wrestling

Aaron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) spoke with Rich Palladino of Title Match Wrestling in a new interview from WrestleCon this past weekend in Orlando.

Stevens (aka Aron Rex) reveals in the interview that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling and teased a possible retirement from pro wrestling.

After being released by WWE in May of 2016, Stevens later signed with TNA and debuted on Pop TV last August. The highlight of his TNA run was becoming the first ever Impact Grand Champion last October at Bound for Glory. Stevens would later transition to a new Liberace-like character along with Rockstar Spud that didn’t last long.

He missed the last set of TV tapings at Universal Studios a few weeks ago under the new Anthem and Jeff Jarrett lead teams due to a movie filming commitment. According to a report by PWInsider.com this week, he was never signed to an actual long-term deal with the company despite it being publicly touted as if he was.

You can check out the full interview with Stevens below.