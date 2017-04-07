Impact star DJ Z suffers serious injury at CRASH event on Wednesday

By
Jason Namako
-
0

Impact Wrestling star DJ Z (Michael Paris) suffered a serious injury during a match at The CRASH live event in Tijuana, Mexico this past Wednesday.

Paris suffered the injury after taking a 450 Splash towards the end of the match he was involved in. According to a Facebook post by independent wrestler Gringo Loko, who was also on the show, Paris suffered internal injuries from the move, including heavy internal bleeding and a ruptured colon.

Paris underwent surgery on Thursday and posted the following message Thursday night, thanking fans and peers for their support, as well as detailing what happened and where he goes from here:

Paris is expected to be out of action for some time. On behalf of the staff of Wrestleview.com, we wish Paris a quick and painless recovery.

