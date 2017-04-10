Impact begins new weekly video series, preview of 4/13 Impact

Impact begins new weekly video series

Impact Wrestling has begun a new weekly video series on their YouTube channel, entitled “With This Ring…”. The new series is hosted by Impact commentator Josh Mathews and his wife, Impact Knockout Madison Rayne. The show is basically a look at the news and happenings in Impact Wrestling over the last week and also promotes indie events that feature Impact talent on them. Video of the first episode can be seen below.

Preview of 4/13 Impact episode

Impact Wrestling has posted the following video preview of this Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on POP TV that will feature the Team Josh Mathews vs. Team Jeremy Borash eight man tag team match and the debut of Fury.