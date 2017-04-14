Knockouts Knockdown PPV premieres, Josh Mathews leaves Impact Wrestling

Knockouts Knockdown PPV premieres

Impact Wrestling’s latest “One Night Only” PPV event, Knockouts Knockdown, officially premieres tonight and will be available all month long. The event will focus on current Impact Wrestling stars taking on up and coming women’s wrestlers in the industry.

You can check out a preview below courtesy of Impact Wrestling.

Josh Mathews leaves Impact Wrestling

Footage of Josh Mathews leaving after last night’s Impact Wrestling main event on Pop TV has now been released. Per the stipulation of Team Jeremy Borash defeating Team Josh Mathews, Mathews will no longer be part of the commentary team going forward.