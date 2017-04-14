4/13 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers down this week on Pop TV

The Impact Wrestling ratings for April 13, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 302,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 309,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 115 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, down from No. 104 last week.

Impact, headlined by Team Borash vs. Team Mathews, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. This is down from last week’s 0.08 rating.

