4/20 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up for live episode on Pop TV

The Impact Wrestling ratings for April 20, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 320,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 302,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 129 overall on cable for the night in Top 150, down from No. 115 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Low-Ki returning to become the new X Division Champion in the main event, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is the same as last week’s show.