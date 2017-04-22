Maria and Mike Bennett discuss the decision to leave Impact Wrestling

Ryan Rider of Main Event Radio passed along an interview with Maria and Mike Bennett.

During the interview, they were both asked about leaving Impact Wrestling.

Maria:

“It was wonderful there. We had a great time. We worked with the best talent in the world. They were fantastic and we really enjoyed ourselves. It was just time to go. We’re excited to see where the road leads us next.”

Mike:

“It was time for a change. Leaving all the talent was the hardest part. We’ll go somewhere; if not we’ll be living on the street in a box.”

Both spent time as an act in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling before signing with Impact Wrestling back in January of 2016. After a little over a year run with Impact, it was rumored the two were in talks with WWE. Maria was released by WWE back in 2010.