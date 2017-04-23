SPOILER: Major name returns to Impact Wrestling at TV tapings

“Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner made his return to Impact Wrestling at the TV tapings held on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

Twitter user @SirOwenDisney shared the following photos on Twitter revealing Steiner’s return to the company, his first appearance since 2011.

Steiner’s return under the new Jeff Jarrett led regime comes after an ongoing lawsuit Steiner had with the previous Dixie Carter administration. TNA filed a lawsuit against Steiner back in 2012 claiming breach of contract and for making “disparaging remarks about the company, Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard and others.” The lawsuit was officially dismissed in 2016, with Steiner denying he ever agreed to never disparage the company when opting out of a new deal. Hogan, Bischoff and Prichard had left TNA when the lawsuit continued.

And This is Josh Mathews Slammiversary Partner. #ImpactLive pic.twitter.com/4jh9779Zl0 — Sir Owen Disney (@SirOwenDisney) April 23, 2017

Scott Steiner chases JB into the fans & allows Josh to low blow Park. This leads to a Steiner Recliner on Park. #ImpactLive pic.twitter.com/XbTEUkq0Jf — Sir Owen Disney (@SirOwenDisney) April 23, 2017

Per the storyline that has been playing out at TV tapings this past week in Orlando, Steiner will team with Josh Mathews against Joseph Park (aka Abyss) and Jeremy Borash at the upcoming Slammiversary PPV on July 2.

We will have a full report from the tapings later tonight.

Source: @SirOwenDisney