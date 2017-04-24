SPOILER: Updated card for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on July 2

The card for Slammiversary on July 2 has officially started to take shape following the latest set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Orlando this past weekend.

Scheduled to headline the show is Lashley defending the Impact Wrestling World Championship against current GFW Champion Alberto El Patron. Patron defeated EC3 in a Six Sides of Steel match at the tapings on Sunday night to earn the title shot.

Patron captured the GFW Championship at the tapings this past weekend, defeating Magnus, along with LAX winning a tournament to capture the GFW Tag Team Championships. It would appear the company will be integrating GFW championships into television over the next few weeks after the announcement of a merger between GFW and Impact Wrestling.

Here is the updated card for Slammiversary as of now:

Impact Wrestling World Championship

Lashley (c) vs. GFW Champion Alberto El Patron

Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner vs. Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park