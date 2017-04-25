Impact posts footage of Scott Steiner return, Eddie Edwards injured

Impact posts footage of Scott Steiner return

Footage of “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner returning at the Impact Wrestling tapings this past weekend in Orlando was posted on the official Impact YouTube page this week.

Footage of Steiner’s return to the company will air in the coming weeks on Pop TV.

Eddie Edwards injured

Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards is scheduled to undergo minor knee surgery this week according to a report by Prowrestling.net. Edwards is not expected to be out of action for long due to the scheduled surgery.