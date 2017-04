Impact star added to WOS tapings

Newly signed Impact Wrestling star Kongo Kong has been added to the first World of Sport on iTV TV tapings next month in the UK.

Impact Wrestling World Champion Lashley has also been announced for the tapings.

Low-Ki on X Division Title

Impact has posted video of new X-Division Champion Low-Ki talking about what it means to be a 5-time X-Division Champion and how he plans to grow the championship.