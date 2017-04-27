LAX vs. Decay, Moose vs. Davey Richards on Impact Wrestling tonight

Impact Wrestling returns tonight on Pop TV starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Advertised for the show tonight is LAX defending the Impact Tag Team Championships against The Decay in a Street Fight match.

Also scheduled is Moose defending the Impact Grand Championship against Davey Richards. Impact is promoting that NFL stars Gary Barnidge (Cleveland Browns) and DeAngelo Williams (Pittsburgh Steelers) will be at ringside tonight for Moose.

Wrestleview.com will have a full Impact Wrestling recap later tonight.