4/27 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Overall viewers see a drop this week

The Impact Wrestling ratings for April 27, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 255,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 320,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 133 overall on cable for the night in Top 150, down from No. 129 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by LAX vs. Decay for the Impact Tag Team Championships, averaged a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s 0.07 rating.