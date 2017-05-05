5/4 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up slightly featuring Patron vs. Drake

The Impact Wrestling ratings for May 4, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 260,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up slightly from last week’s show that drew 255,000. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 121 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, up from No. 133 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron vs. Eli Drake, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s 0.06 rating.