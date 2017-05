The following is set for tonight’s 5/11 episode of Impact Wrestling on POP TV:

* GFW Title: Magnus (c) vs. Alberto El Patron

* Grudge Match: Angelina Love vs. Alisha Edwards

* Impact Grand Championship: MOOSE (c) vs. Marshe Rockett

* LAX to hold a funeral for Decay

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of Impact Wrestling later tonight.