Ultimate X, James Storm vs. EC3 set for tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling returns to Pop TV tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Advertised for the show is Low Ki defending the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship against Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett in a triple threat Ultimate X match.

Also scheduled for the show is James Storm vs. EC3, Kongo Kong vs. Braxton Sutter and Sienna defends the GFW Women’s Championship against ODB.

Wrestleview.com will have a full Impact Wrestling report later tonight.