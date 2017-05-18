Early viewer numbers for Impact Wrestling in UK, Ultimate X look back

Early viewer numbers for Impact Wrestling in UK

Some early viewer numbers for Impact Wrestling airing on Spike TV in the UK have now been released courtesy of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The first week on April 21 drew 151,000 viewers, making it the fifth most watched show. The second airing on April 28 wasn’t listed among the highest rated shows (meaning less than 129,000 viewers). The third airing on May 5 drew an estimated 135,000 viewers.

Ultimate X look back

In preparation for the return of the Ultimate X match tonight on Pop TV, Impact Wrestling released the following video giving a look back at the match and Low Ki’s involvement.