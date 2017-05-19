Andrew Everett confirms injury, Post-Impact Wrestling videos for May 18

Andrew Everett confirms injury

Impact Wrestling X Division star Andrew Everett confirmed reports from a few weeks ago that he was injured and would be out of action for a few months.

Everett noted he’s been wrestling with a torn meniscus for the last seven months.

Best time as ever… I've been performing on a torn meniscus for 7 months. Time to fix it and come back better. See you at Slammiversary. 👍 — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) May 19, 2017

