Andrew Everett confirms injury, Post-Impact Wrestling videos for May 18

Andrew Everett confirms injury
Impact Wrestling X Division star Andrew Everett confirmed reports from a few weeks ago that he was injured and would be out of action for a few months.
Everett noted he’s been wrestling with a torn meniscus for the last seven months.
Best time as ever… I've been performing on a torn meniscus for 7 months. Time to fix it and come back better. See you at Slammiversary. 👍
— Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) May 19, 2017
Post-Impact Wrestling videos for May 18
Impact Wrestling posted these video clips following last night’s episode.