Andrew Everett confirms injury, Post-Impact Wrestling videos for May 18

Andrew Everett confirms injury

Impact Wrestling X Division star Andrew Everett confirmed reports from a few weeks ago that he was injured and would be out of action for a few months.

Everett noted he’s been wrestling with a torn meniscus for the last seven months.

Post-Impact Wrestling videos for May 18

Impact Wrestling posted these video clips following last night’s episode.

