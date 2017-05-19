5/18 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers down for Ultimate X match

The Impact Wrestling ratings for May 18, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 272,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 309,000. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 131 overall on cable for the night in Top 150, down from No. 113 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Low-Ki vs. Andrew Everett vs. Trever Lee in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship, averaged a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s show that averaged a 0.07 rating.