Jeff Jarrett announces Impact Wrestling to run live events

Jeff Jarrett shared a graphic on Instagram on Saturday afternoon indicating that Impact Wrestling would be running live events this summer.

While no other details were provided, Jarrett said he was “super excited” about this summer in what would be the first live events under the new Anthem regime.

The company had all but ceased running live events under Dixie Carter for many years now, with many former employees noting how much money the company was losing by running both live events and television tapings on the road. Even during the TNA Wrestling era, the company had largely become a TV and PPV entity and avoided non-televised events. It would appear those days are over under the new Impact Wrestling/Anthem regime.