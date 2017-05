The following is set for tonight’s 5/25 Impact Wrestling on POP TV:

* Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match: EC3 vs. James Storm vs. Magnus

* The Richards family vs. The Edwards family

* Braxton Sutter w/Allie and Mahabali Shera vs. Kongo Kong w/Laurel Van Ness and KM w/Sienna

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of Impact Wrestling later tonight.